A federal jury has reached a verdict in the defamation lawsuit brought by University of Virginia administrator Nicole Eramo over a retracted Rolling Stone magazine story about a gang rape at the school, a court spokeswoman said on Friday.

The verdict was being read in U.S. District Court in Charlottesville, Virginia, she said. The spokeswoman had no information on the jury's findings.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis)