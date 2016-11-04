U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
A federal jury has reached a verdict in the defamation lawsuit brought by University of Virginia administrator Nicole Eramo over a retracted Rolling Stone magazine story about a gang rape at the school, a court spokeswoman said on Friday.
The verdict was being read in U.S. District Court in Charlottesville, Virginia, she said. The spokeswoman had no information on the jury's findings.

BAGHDAD Islamic State fighters have taken up sniper positions in buildings on the west bank of the Tigris river ahead of an expected government offensive into that side the city, locals said on Wednesday.
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.