LONDON, April 25 - Virgin Media VMED.O added 21,200 net cable customers in the first quarter, 6,000 more than in the last quarter of 2011, helped by demand for fast broadband and fewer customers disconnecting from its TV, broadband and telephone services.

The group, which competes with satellite broadcaster BSkyB BSY.L, said revenue rose 2.4 percent to 1.0 billion pounds, while operating income was up 18 percent to 131 million pounds.

Chief Executive Neil Berkett said demand for superfast broadband and connected TV service TiVo continued to gather momentum, and the group was seeing its best subscriber retention rates in two years.

The average revenue it received per cable user rose 1.7 percent to 46.95 pounds, it said on Wednesday.

Free cash flow, however, fell 13 percent to 87.1 million pounds, in line with its guidance, reflecting increased marketing spend and investment.

