LONDON Virgin Money has named former Bank of England deputy governor Sir David Clementi as its new chairman, as Virgin looks to expand its financial services arm to take on Britain's major banks.

Clementi was deputy governor of the Bank of England from 1997-2002, and then became chairman of British insurer Prudential Plc (PRU.L) from 2002-2008.

He is currently a non-executive chairman at property firm King's Cross Central General Limited Partnership and also non-executive chairman at foreign exchange broker World First (UK) Limited, and will replace the late Sir Brian Pitman at Virgin.

"The UK needs new competition in retail banking and Virgin Money is very well placed to bring about that competition," Clementi said in a statement.

Sources have said that Virgin Money, which is part of billionaire Richard Branson's Virgin Group, has submitted an expression of interest in buying nationalised British bank Northern Rock.

Northern Rock was fully nationalised three years ago after nearly collapsing during the credit crunch. British Finance Minister George Osborne has said that he aims to find a buyer for it this year.

