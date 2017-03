NEW YORK Electronic trading firm Virtu Financial LLC aims to go public in the spring of 2015, around a year after it originally planned its market debut, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Virtu, a market maker in equities, fixed income, currencies and commodities markets, is aiming for an initial public offering in April or May, said the sources, both of whom spoke on the condition on anonymity because the matter is not public.

