Google's digital assistant comes to new Android phones
Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Sunday that it will bring its digital assistant to smartphones running the latest versions of its Android operating system, vastly expanding its reach.
The closing of Glencore International PLC's (GLEN.L) C$6.1-billion ($6.2 billion) takeover of Canadian grain handler Viterra Inc VT.TO will stretch into September, Viterra said on Monday.
The lone remaining regulatory approval needed is from China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) under its anti-monopoly law.
The ministry's review is expected to continue into September, Viterra said after markets closed.
The takeover, already approved by the Canadian government and competition regulator, was originally expected to close in July.
Glencore plans to sell some parts of Viterra to Canadian fertilizer company Agrium Inc (AGU.N) (AGU.TO) and private Canadian grain handler Richardson International Ltd.
Viterra shares, which Glencore would buy for $16.25 in cash, closed on Monday up 1 Canadian cent at C$16.17.
BARCELONA, Spain Nokia's newly revitalised phone business went back to the future on Sunday, re-introducing a brightly coloured version of the classic 3310 talk and text phone, the world's most popular device in the year 2000.
BARCELONA, Spain Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica announced a new strategy on Sunday promising to give customers back control of their own data with the help of a new digital personal assistant.