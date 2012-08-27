The logo of Glencore is seen in front of the company's headquarter in the Swiss town of Zug May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

The closing of Glencore International PLC's (GLEN.L) C$6.1-billion ($6.2 billion) takeover of Canadian grain handler Viterra Inc VT.TO will stretch into September, Viterra said on Monday.

The lone remaining regulatory approval needed is from China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) under its anti-monopoly law.

The ministry's review is expected to continue into September, Viterra said after markets closed.

The takeover, already approved by the Canadian government and competition regulator, was originally expected to close in July.

Glencore plans to sell some parts of Viterra to Canadian fertilizer company Agrium Inc (AGU.N) (AGU.TO) and private Canadian grain handler Richardson International Ltd.

Viterra shares, which Glencore would buy for $16.25 in cash, closed on Monday up 1 Canadian cent at C$16.17.

(Editing by Ciro Scotti)

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)