OTTAWA Canada's Competition Bureau said on Tuesday it will review the C$6.1 billion (3.9 billion pounds) takeover of grain handler Viterra Inc VT.TO by Glencore International (GLEN.L) as well as the purchase of some Viterra assets by Agrium Inc (AGU.TO) and Richardson International.

The review will aim to determine whether the transactions would substantially lessen or prevent competition in any market.

"I can confirm that the Competition Bureau will be reviewing the proposed transactions," said spokesman Greg Scott.

"It is difficult to say how long a particular review will take, as the bureau evaluates the steps that need to be taken on a case-by-case basis. As always, we work to complete our reviews as expeditiously as possible," he said.

