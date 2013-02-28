German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
Vitol, the world's biggest oil trader, said on Thursday total revenue for 2012 rose to $303 billion (199 billion pounds) from $297 billion in 2011.
Vitol said total traded volumes of crude oil and oil products were 261 million metric tonnes in 2012, compared with 273 million metric tonnes a year earlier.
(Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore)
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian forces said on Thursday they were closing in on Islamic State-held Raqqa and expected to reach the city outskirts in a few weeks, as a U.S. Marines artillery unit deployed to help the campaign.
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO Wikileaks will provide technology companies with exclusive access to CIA hacking tools that it possesses so they can patch software flaws, founder Julian Assange said on Thursday, presenting Silicon Valley with a potential dilemma on how to deal with the anti-secrecy group.