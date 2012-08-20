PARIS France's Vivendi (VIV.PA) reshuffled its board, appointing Jean-Yves Charlier as head of telecoms and giving the chairman of pay-TV channel Canal +, Bertrand Meheut, the task of reviewing its media and content activities.

Charlier will take the telecoms job in October after quitting as head of interactive learning company Promethean and leaving the supervisory board of telecoms and media conglomerate Vivendi.

In his new post Charlier, who until now chaired the supervisory board's strategic committee, will continue to participate in Vivendi's strategic review in his new post, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Vivendi's Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy stepped down in June over a strategy dispute with the group's supervisory board, paving the way for possible disposals to shake up its flagging share price.

Levy for now has been replaced by Jean-Francois Dubos, the company's general counsel.

Vivendi has been reviewing its conglomerate structure and seeking ideas on how to reverse its stock slump, while its SFR telecom business has been hammered by fresh competition in the French mobile market since January.

(Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Anthony Barker)