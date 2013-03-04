UK government 'prepared to act' on energy price hikes
LONDON Britain said it was "prepared to act" if markets fail consumers, as E.ON on Tuesday became the latest of the country's big six energy providers to announce price hikes.
PARIS French conglomerate Vivendi (VIV.PA) reaffirmed on Monday that it would propose the appointment of French industrialist Vincent Bollore to its supervisory board at its annual shareholder meeting on April 30.
Bollore will be one of five new members of the board, who will also include Air France Chief Executive Alexandre de Juniac, Vivendi said in a statement.
Vivendi had said in December that Bollore, who is the group's second-biggest shareholder, would join the board. The appointment must be ratified by shareholders.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Leigh Thomas)
LONDON Britain said it was "prepared to act" if markets fail consumers, as E.ON on Tuesday became the latest of the country's big six energy providers to announce price hikes.
LONDON British consumers are feeling the strain of rising prices caused by last year's Brexit vote, suggesting the economy is heading for a slowdown just as London gears up for divorce talks with the European Union, surveys and data showed on Tuesday.
LONDON Annual British house price growth cooled to its weakest since July 2013 in February, hurt by increasingly squeezed consumer finances, mortgage lender Halifax said on Tuesday.