(This Feb 17 story adds dropped letter 's' in first paragraph)
PARIS Vivendi (VIV.PA) Chief Financial Officer Philippe Capron said on Thursday that the conglomerate was not now contemplating a break-up of its telecom and media units to solve a deep share slump because of the way it would impact the group's debt.
"Clearly a breakup would lead to very great difficulty in apportioning of the debt," he said at an analyst conference.
"We don't see how to keep quality ratings on both sides <if company was split in two>. A straight break up is not something we are contemplating for the time being."
After media report in April that it was weighing a breakup or asset sales, Vivendi reiterated in a statement that it was committed to preserving its long-term debt rating.
"Whatever we do will be driven in large part to make sure value is preserved for bondholders," said Capron.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Christian Plumb)
LONDON U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co made a surprise $143 billion (115 billion pounds) offer for Unilever Plc in a bid to build a global consumer goods giant, although it was flatly rejected on Friday by the maker of Lipton tea and Dove soap.
ABU DHABI Gulf Arab states are poised to continue to spend billions of dollars on defence despite low oil prices causing severe budget deficits forcing Gulf States to introduce austerity measures and cut spending.