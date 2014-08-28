A woman holding a young girl in her arms is silhouetted as she walks past the main entrance of Vivendi's headquarters in Paris, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS Vivendi (VIV.PA) said it received bids for its GVT Brazilian broadband unit from Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) and Telefonica (TEF.MC), and that its supervisory board would examine the offers at a meeting on Thursday.

The Telecom Italia offer represents a total enterprise value of 7 billion euros (5.56 billion pounds) and includes 1.7 billion euros of cash, a 16 percent stake in Telecom Italia, and 15 percent of TIM Brasil, Vivendi said in a statement. It expires on September 10.

The Telefonica offer represents a total enterprise value of 7.45 billion euros. It includes 4.663 billion euros in cash, a 12 percent stake in Telefonica Brasil, of which about a third can be exchanged for 5.7 percent of the share capital of Telecom Italia, Vivendi added. This offer expires on August 29.

The two offers also include proposals for content partnerships, Vivendi added.

