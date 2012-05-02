Banks and earnings power European shares
LONDON European shares rose in early trade on Wednesday as French lender Credit Agricole led banking stocks higher and earnings provided a boost.
PARIS Vivendi (VIV.PA) named Michel Combes, an industry veteran who is currently head of Vodafone's (VOD.L) European business, to lead its French mobile operator, SFR, as it struggles with brutal competition from a new low-cost mobile player.
With Combes, Vivendi has chosen an executive with deep knowledge of the French telecoms market gained as France Telecom's FTE.PA chief financial officer from 2003 to 2006 and chief executive of France's broadcast tower operator, TDF, from 2006 to 2008.
Combes, aged 50, will start his new role at SFR on August 1.
Vivendi Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy has been running SFR on an interim basis since late March when he forced out the former chief for not sufficiently coping with the arrival of new mobile competitor Iliad (ILD.PA).
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)
LONDON European shares rose in early trade on Wednesday as French lender Credit Agricole led banking stocks higher and earnings provided a boost.
LONDON World stocks hit 21-month peaks on Wednesday and the dollar rose for the 11th straight day, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen flagged a possible interest rate rise next month during upbeat comments on the U.S. economy.
SINGAPORE Oil prices dipped on Wednesday over concerns that OPEC producers would not be able to maintain their high compliance so far with output cuts aimed at reining in a global fuel supply overhang.