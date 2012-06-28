Jean-Bernard Levy, Chief Executive of Media and Telecommunication group Vivendi, speaks during the company's 2011 annual results in Paris March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS Vivendi (VIV.PA) Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy is leaving the French telecoms and media conglomerate in a decision to be made official at a board meeting later on Thursday, Le Figaro newspaper reported on its web site.

Jean-François Duboscq, a senior vice president at the company, will replace Levy on a temporary basis, the newspaper said, adding that Levy could take a job with an unidentified U.S. company.

The move would come just months after Levy forced out the former chief of Vivendi's SFR telecoms unit for not sufficiently coping with the arrival of new mobile competitor Iliad (ILD.PA).

The entertainment-to-telecoms company has been reviewing its structure given the problems at SFR, long the company's cash cow. A two-day meeting by top managers that took place last weekend ended only with the disclosure that there would be no strategic announcement for the time being.

Vivendi shares, which had lost 18 percent so far this year through yesterday, were up more than 4 percent after the report. Vivendi officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

"This would clear the way for someone else to take over and rethink the company's strategy," said a London-based analyst who asked not to be named.

In late March, Levy and board Chairman Jean-Rene Fourtou expressed dismay with the company's share price in a letter to shareholders and said questioning the scope of the group's activities was "not taboo".

(Reporting By Christian Plumb, additional reporting by Nina Sovich, Editing by Caroline Jacobs)