PARIS The reign of Vivendi (VIV.PA) Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy could be over by nightfall due to disagreements on strategy with the French telecoms and media conglomerate's supervisory board, people familiar with the matter said.

The group's board will meet later on Thursday to decide Levy's fate, the sources said. The move follows a two-day meeting of top management last weekend at which the group's strategy was in focus.

Vivendi, whose shares are at nine-year lows, has been reviewing its conglomerate structure and seeking ideas on how to reverse the stock slump, while its SFR telecom business has been hammered by fresh competition in French mobile since January.

"It's really the result of the seminar ... the board apparently decided on a certain number of strategic directions, to follow a certain path, which Jean-Bernard clearly doesn't share," one person familiar with the matter said.

"It's not Jean-Bernard's record, it's not the situation at Vivendi, it's not even the situation at SFR that's the problem, it's the future of the group," the source added, speaking on condition of anonymity.

A second source said a decision had not been taken yet but that a board meeting was taking place on Thursday evening.

Jean-Francois Dubos, senior executive vice president and general counsel at Vivendi, will replace Levy on a temporary basis, the first source said.

Vivendi declined to comment on Levy's possible departure.

In addition, the telecom industry veteran Levy poached from Vodafone (VOD.L) and on whom he was betting to turn around SFR, Michel Combes, no longer plans to move to Vivendi, sources familiar with the matter said.

Levy forced out the former chief of SFR earlier this year for not adequately coping with the arrival of new mobile competitor Iliad's (ILD.PA) Free Mobile. He took over the reins himself in the meantime. SFR has long been Vivendi's cash cow.

NOTICE PERIOD

Combes is working his notice period after resigning from Vodafone, and two people have been named to replace him, sources said, adding that his future career was uncertain. He had been due to join SFR on August 1.

"That for me is the only surprise of the day," said the second source familiar with the matter, referring to Combes' withdrawal. "The fact that he did not see it coming that Levy was going, I found very surprising."

Vivendi shares, which had lost 18 percent so far this year as of Wednesday, gained 5.5 percent to close at 14.19 euros, giving the company a market value of 18.3 billion euros.

"The departure of the CEO could imply a potential change in strategy, which could include potential disposals," Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note to investors.

But the second source said he was "surprised there would be such a good stock price reaction to the news they have no CEO for Vivendi or for SFR".

With the stock trading at seven times estimated 2013 earnings and a dividend yield of 7.5 percent, the valuation is "low but not extreme" compared with telecoms operators, while the outlook for most of its businesses is difficult, the Goldman analysts said.

Disposals could help narrow the discount on Vivendi's shares because of its conglomerate status, the analysts said, adding that there were "a limited number of trade buyers for each of the businesses".

In late March, Levy and board chairman Jean-Rene Fourtou expressed dismay with the company's share price in a letter to shareholders and said questioning the scope of the group's activities was "not taboo".

"Jean-Bernard Levy's departure clearly makes the divestiture scenario more probable," said Gilles Guibout, a fund manager at AXA Investment Management in Paris. "The question is whether he couldn't have taken tougher steps earlier."

Levy, a telecommunications engineer by training, started his career at France Telecom in the early 1980s but since then switched between jobs in government - mostly in the industry ministry - and the private sector.

He joined Vivendi as CEO in 2002, taking over from Fortou, who briefly had operational control after a previous chief executive, Jean-Marie Messier, was forced out following heavy losses.

The meeting with top managers last weekend ended only with the disclosure that there would be no strategic announcement for the time being.

ASSET SALES?

Levy told Reuters in an interview last month that the group was constantly reviewing ways to optimise its portfolio of assets while protecting its prized credit rating.

Vivendi today has mature telecoms businesses in France and Morocco generating nearly 60 percent of operating profits, growth coming from Brazilian telecom GVT and video games maker Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O), plus smaller pay-TV and music units.

Vivendi's telecom, video games, music and pay-TV businesses are seen as having little in common.

Financial sources said last month that bankers were working on proposals ranging from selling individual business units, such as Maroc Telecom worth some 5.4 billion euros, to carving up the company with telecoms on one side and media on the other.

The source familiar with the matter said he viewed Activision, with a market capitalisation of $13 billion, as the best candidate for a sale.

Levy's departure would be just the latest twist in a long history of upheaval at the group, which traces its roots back to 1853, when Napoleon III founded La Compagnie Generale des Eaux as a public utility to supply water to the city of Lyon.

Among Levy's most prominent predecessors was Messier, who was ousted in 2002 after the company posted a net loss of 23 billion euros ($28.7 billion), France's worst-ever corporate loss at the time.

Messier masterminded a debt-fuelled buying binge, but Vivendi later had to take huge write-downs on those acquisitions as the value of its media assets tumbled in a bear-market rout.

