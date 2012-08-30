PARIS Vivendi (VIV.PA) reported a slide in first-half operating profit, hurt by tough competition at its French mobile phone business SFR, and announced a plan to reduce the unit's operating costs by 500 million euros a year by the end of 2014.

Vivendi also said it was in no rush to act on a portfolio review to weigh sales of video games maker Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O) and Brazilian telco GVT or an outright dismantling of the group. Vivendi's former chief executive left two months ago after a clash with the board over how to reduce a deep share slump.

Shares in Vivendi rose 3.1 percent at 0715 GMT as investors welcomed the details on the SFR cost cutting plan and described the results as being largely in-line.

"We think the main focus for investors was on divestments and SFR costs savings," wrote UBS analysts in a note, calling the SFR plan a "sizeable number" that could lead to roughly 10 percent improvement relative to consensus for 2014 earnings per share.

The cost cuts will come from a voluntary redundancy plan as well as 'variable' cost savings all over the business including procurement costs and information technology, Chief Financial Officer Philippe Capron said on Thursday.

"We are suffering from the price reset in the French mobile market," he said. "We have to adapt to the new reality."

SFR managed to slow mobile client losses to 53,000 in the second quarter amid a price war touched off by the arrival in January of Iliad's (ILD.PA) 'Free Mobile' service, which offers lower prices and simpler tariffs with two offers at 2 euros ($2.51) or 19.99 euros per month.

First-half sales at SFR, which generates most of Vivendi's cash, fell 5.9 percent to 5.76 billion euros, while EBITDA fell 5 percent to 1.85 billion euros.

The conglomerate saw overall first half revenues slip 1.2 percent to 14.1 billion euros, while earnings before interest, tax, and amortisation (EBITA) fell 12.7 percent to 2.9 billion euros.

The EBITA weakness came from SFR and certain accounting rules at Activision, which affect how Vivendi can book revenue from video games its publishes, said Capron.

Vivendi confirmed its annual profit target this year as well as SFR's guidance for a 12-25 percent decline in EBITDA.

($1 = 0.7982 euros)

(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Christian Plumb)