PARIS French tycoon Vincent Bollore, Vivendi's (VIV.PA) main shareholder, is willing to take the helm of the media and telecoms group, French media reported on Saturday.

Vivendi has designated U.S. head-hunter Russell Reynolds to find a successor to Jean-Francois Dubos, 68, the current CEO and head of the management board, radio and TV station BFM said, citing industrial sources.

But the head-hunter's first pick, a younger German media executive, did not suit Bollore, who decided to put forward his own candidacy as a result, BFM and daily Les Echos reported.

A nomination committee is expected to discuss the topic next week, before a meeting of the supervisory board at the end of the month, Les Echos added.

A Vivendi spokesman declined comment on the reports.

A spokesman for Bollore group (BOLL.PA), of which Vincent Bollore is CEO, was not immediately available for comment.

Bollore, 61, is already a member of Vivendi's supervisory board and the company's main shareholder with a 4.95 percent stake, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Vivendi, in the midst of a broad revamp to pay down debt and focus on media, last month trimmed part of its annual targets amid tough competition from low-cost telecoms player Iliad (ILD.PA).

