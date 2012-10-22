Direct Line expects lower profit before tax due to discount rate change
Direct Line Insurance Group Plc , Britain's largest motor insurer, said it expected profit before tax to fall due to a change in the discount rate.
PARIS Qatar Telecom QTEL.QA, the telecoms group controlled by Qatar, has expressed interest in Vivendi's controlling stake in Maroc Telecom, Morocco's largest telecoms operator, as part of the French media group's strategic review, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
QTel is preparing itself to make a bid for a 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom but it faces competition from Etisalat, the United Arab Emirates-based telecoms company, the paper said, citing two sources close to the matter.
Earlier this month, Vivendi asked Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) and Lazard (LAZ.N) to gauge appetite the 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom without giving them a formal mandate for the sale, sources familiar with the matter had told Reuters.
Vivendi declined to comment.
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Christian Plumb)
LONDON Associated British Foods, owner of discount fashion retailer Primark, said on Monday it was not seeing any signs that British consumers were starting to rein in spending, contradicting official data which has pointed to a slowdown.
LONDON Britain's major share index was up on Monday, boosted by earnings updates and a weak sterling, while motor insurers were hit by a regulatory change which could lead to higher payouts, and merger disappointment weighed on LSE shares.