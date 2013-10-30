A woman holding a young girl in her arms is silhouetted as she walks past the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate Vivendi's headquarters in Paris, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS The chief financial officer of Vivendi (VIV.PA), Philippe Capron, will soon be named to the same post at Veolia Environnement (VIE.PA), according to four sources familiar with the situation.

The departure of Capron, who has been with Vivendi since 2007, will deprive the conglomerate of a key executive in the middle of a restructuring aimed at selling telecom assets and focusing more on media activities.

Veolia has been searching for a chief financial officer since September when Pierre-Francois Riolacci announced that he would join Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA).

The waste and water specialist is in the midst of a painful turnaround and debt reduction effort.

(Reporting by Mathieu Protard, Leila Abboud, Sophie Sassard, and Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Lionel Laurent)