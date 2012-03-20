A man and two passengers ride on a scooter past a shop displaying the Vodafone logo on its shutter in Jammu November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

NEW DELHI India's Supreme Court dismissed on Tuesday the tax office's plea seeking a review of the court's ruling in January that Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) was not liable to pay any tax on its acquisition of Indian mobile assets, a lawyer on the case said.

Vodafone won a five-year legal battle against the Indian tax authorities in January as the country's top court dismissed a$2.2 billion tax demand raised over the British mobile phone giant's acquisition of Indian mobile assets in 2007.

The tax office last month filed a petition seeking a review of that judgment.

