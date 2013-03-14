Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
British mobile operator Vodafone is set to end its long-running sponsorship of the Formula One team McLaren following a review of marketing strategy, The Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing a Vodafone spokesman who confirmed the decision.
The Financial Times reported that Vodafone has paid as much as $75 million (50 million pounds) every year as part of its deal with McLaren, which it struck in 2007.
Vodafone said its decision was not made on price and that it expected to divert a similar amount into a new global branding strategy, said the newspaper, citing a Vodafone spokesman.
Vodafone will create its own marketing platform that will sponsor local events more directly rather than partner with other brands and events, it said.
In 2008 the company pulled the plug on its sponsorship of the English cricket team.
Vodafone could not be reached outside office hours.
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and constructs a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.