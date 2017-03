A man checks his mobile phone as he walks past a shop displaying the Vodafone logo on its shutter in Mumbai January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

MILAN Telecoms group Vodafone does not see conditions at the moment for a deal to buy Italian broadband company Fastweb, the head of Vodafone in Italy, Aldo Bisio, said on Wednesday.

Sources familiar with the situation said this month Swisscom, which wholly owns Fastweb, was considering a possible sale of the unit, which is worth up to 5 billion euros (3.98 billion pounds) and has been a target for Vodafone.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Danilo Masoni; editing by Agnieszka Flak)