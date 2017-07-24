FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in a day
India's antitrust regulator approves $23 billion Vodafone India-Idea deal
#Business News
July 24, 2017 / 1:41 PM / in a day

India's antitrust regulator approves $23 billion Vodafone India-Idea deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Vodafone logo can be seen on top of a building outside Madrid, Spain, April 13, 2016.Andrea Comas/File Photo

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's antitrust regulator has approved the merger of Vodafone Group Plc's (VOD.L) Indian unit with Idea Cellular (IDEA.NS), a lawyer representing Vodafone in the matter said on Monday.

In March, Vodafone India and Idea agreed to merge operations in a $23 billion (17.66 billion pounds) deal, creating the country's biggest telecom player after the entry of new entrant Reliance Jio sparked a price war.

The deal has been pending Competition Commission of India (CCI) approval, along with other regulatory clearances.

Shweta Shroff Chopra, a partner at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, which is representing Vodafone, said the CCI approval is a very welcome development for both the Indian M&A landscape and the telecom sector, and will serve to fuel more investment into the telecom sector in India.

A separate source told Reuters earlier on Monday that the deal had been approved by CCI.

The two companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Aditi Shah; Writing by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Euan Rocha

