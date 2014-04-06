Vodafone to add over 2,000 British jobs to improve services
LONDON Mobile operator Vodafone will create 2,100 new customer service jobs across Britain in the next two years as part of an investment drive to improve operations in its home market.
NEW YORK U.S.-listed American depository receipts (ADRs) of Vodafone Group PLC (VOD.L), Europe's largest wireless carrier, could rise by 20 percent or more in the next year, according to an article in the April 7 edition of Barron's.
The company's ADRs look appealing at $36, down from a recent high of $42, as speculation cools that AT&T Inc (T.N) will buy the company, the financial newspaper said. AT&T has expressed European ambitions, and may still seek to buy Vodafone, it added.
Vodafone sold its 45 percent stake in Verizon Wireless to Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) for $130 billion in a deal that closed in February.
While some American investors may be more comfortable owning Verizon or AT&T, Vodafone is a good play for those seeking European telecom exposure, Barron's said.
"Vodafone is a bet on an upturn in Europe, improving conditions in the European wireless market, and the rollout of next-generation 4G data services, which are more prevalent here," it said.
(Reporting by John McCrank)
Oilfield services firm John Wood Group said on Monday it proposed to buy smaller peer Amec Foster Wheeler for a recommended all-share offer valued at about 2.2 bln pounds ($2.69 billion).
SEOUL Oil prices dropped to their lowest in three months on Monday despite OPEC efforts to curb crude output, dragged down as U.S. drillers kept adding rigs.