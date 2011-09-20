Facebook to provide ad data for independent audit
Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
LONDON Vodafone (VOD.L) said on Tuesday it would partner with Asia's Conexus Mobile Alliance, expanding its market presence in Asia and allowing it to offer cheaper roaming prices and better network coverage in the region.
The telecoms giant said it would work with as many of the Conexus partners as possible, including NTT DOCOMO (9437.T) in Japan, Hutchison Telecom (0215.HK) in Hong Kong and FarEasTone in Taiwan.
Conexus member customers would also receive greater support in Vodafone's footprint, the company said.
Agreements with Conexus members would replace any existing partner agreements when they expired, Vodafone said, with the exception of India, where it already operates under its own brand.
Conexus, which was established five years ago, has about 321 million customers across its 11 member operators, according to the statement.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)
Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Friday that bidding in the wireless spectrum auction has ended at $19.6 billion, significantly less than many analysts had initially forecast.
SAN FRANCISCO Ford Motor Co plans to invest $1 billion over the next five years in tech startup Argo AI to help the Detroit automaker reach its goal of producing a self-driving vehicle for commercial ride sharing fleets by 2021, the companies announced on Friday.