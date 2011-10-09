LONDON Vodafone on Sunday launched a broadside against 3, its smaller rival in the British mobile market, over the increasingly controversial auction of next-generation 4G mobile spectrum.

British regulator Ofcom on Friday delayed the launch of the auction by six months to the end of next year so it could again consult on the rules, which have been the subject of heated argument among the four network operators and other interested parties.

Ofcom had proposed strict limits on the amount of spectrum an operator could buy in a bid to protect the smallest operator, Hutchison's 3.

3 is opposed to a delay in the process because it is at risk of running out of capacity on its 3G network, where demand is booming thanks to network-hungry handsets like the iPhone.

With no 2G spectrum, 3 cannot take advantage of Ofcom's January decision to allow operators to reuse 2G spectrum for 3G services.

Vodafone's UK chief executive Guy Lawrence told the Sunday Telegraph that 3 was "running around the playground complaining that they're being bullied by the older boys," when in fact the operator sold more Apple iPhones than Vodafone, O2, or Everything, Everywhere.

A 3 spokesman told the newspaper that the auction could not be viewed in isolation.

"It is intended to address the massive competitive and commercial imbalance created by the decision in January," was is quoted as saying.

