Tech workers find communal living a solution for high rents
SAN FRANCISCO Zander Dejah, 25, pays $1,900 a month rent to live in a downtown San Francisco house with at least 40 other people, many of whom sleep in bunk beds.
NEW DELHI A planned initial public offering of Vodafone Group Plc's Indian unit is unlikely this year, the unit's Chief Executive Marten Pieters said in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Pieters said the company will wait for clarity on rules around airwaves and cellular permits before going ahead with the IPO.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Matthias Williams and Gopakumar Warrier)
SAN FRANCISCO Zander Dejah, 25, pays $1,900 a month rent to live in a downtown San Francisco house with at least 40 other people, many of whom sleep in bunk beds.
DETROIT California, the largest U.S. car market, plans to allow testing on public roads of self-driving vehicles without human backup drivers by the end of the year, state officials said Friday.
NEW YORK The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday denied a request to list what would have been the first U.S. exchange-traded fund built to track bitcoin, the digital currency.