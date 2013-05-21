NEW DELHI A planned initial public offering of Vodafone Group Plc's Indian unit is unlikely this year, the unit's Chief Executive Marten Pieters said in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Pieters said the company will wait for clarity on rules around airwaves and cellular permits before going ahead with the IPO.

(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Matthias Williams and Gopakumar Warrier)