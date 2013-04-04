Snap perks up after initial rush of short sellers
SAN FRANCISCO Shares of Snap Inc bounced back on Wednesday following a steep selloff while an initial rush to short sell the stock appeared to be slowing.
NEW DELHI Vodafone Group Plc is hopeful of finding a solution to a more than $2 billion tax dispute with the Indian government, Analjit Singh, non-executive chairman of the British carrier's Indian unit said on Thursday.
Singh, who was speaking to reporters after meeting officials at India's finance ministry, did not elaborate.
Vodafone, the biggest corporate investor in India, has been fighting the tax demand from Indian authorities over its 2007 acquisition of mobile assets in the country.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
SAN FRANCISCO Uber Technologies Inc is working to mend its relationship with regulators as pressure mounts for the company to improve its business practices and temper Chief Executive Travis Kalanick's aggressive leadership style.
Alphabet Inc's Google is making progress in taking on cloud computing leaders Amazon.com Incand Microsoft Corp, executives said on Wednesday, as the search engine company stakes more of its future on the cloud as a new source of growth.