BONN, Germany The German cartel office said it would have to examine very closely further consolidation plans in the country's cable market, which is currently witnessing a takeover battle for Kabel Deutschland KD8Gn.DE.

The 3.16 billion euro (2.68 billion pounds) takeover of smaller peer Kabel BW by Liberty Global (LBTYA.O) was approved in 2011 only under far-reaching remedies, Andreas Mundt, head of the watchdog, said at a press conference on Wednesday.

On Monday Vodafone (VOD.L) agreed to buy Germany's largest cable operator Kabel Deutschland for 7.7 billion euros, beating Liberty Global, which could still return with a higher bid.

A spokesman for the cartel office had said on Monday the German watchdog would likely be responsible for examining the deal between Vodafone and Kabel Deutschland.

