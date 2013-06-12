FRANKFURT Vodafone (VOD.L) has indicated to Kabel Deutschland KD8Gn.DE it was willing to pay 81-82 euros per share for Germany's biggest cable TV provider, two people familiar with the talks told Reuters on Wednesday.

One of the people said Vodafone approached Kabel Deutschland last week, adding that no further talks were scheduled as the German cable provider rejected the indicative offer as being too low.

Vodafone earlier on Wednesday said it had approached Kabel Deutschland about a bid.

Both companies declined to comment.

(Reporting by Peter Maushagen and Alexander Huebner; Writing by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Ludwig Burger)