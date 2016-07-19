Jeroen Hoencamp, Chief Executive of Vodafone UK, holds a vintage mobile phone as he poses outside Vodafone's Oxford Street store during an event to mark the 30th anniversary of the first mobile phone call in the UK , in central London, December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Vodafone UK's (VOD.L) chief executive will head the company's Dutch telecoms joint venture with Liberty Global (LBTYA.O), the two companies said on Tuesday.

Jeroen Hoencamp will assume the role from Sept. 1, in anticipation the merger of Vodafone Netherlands and Ziggo will complete. Hoencamp, a Dutch citizen, has led Vodafone's UK business since September 2013.

Ziggo Chief Financial Officer Ritchy Drost will be CFO of the new venture, Vodafone and Liberty also said in a joint statement.

Vodafone and cable operator Liberty Global agreed in February to combine their Dutch operations, aiming to take on former incumbent KPN (KPN.AS).

The two companies have offered concessions to secure EU antitrust approval. The EU authority is scheduled to decide on the deal by Aug. 3.

(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; editing by Susan Thomas)