Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) named Vivek Badrinath, deputy chief executive of French hospitality group AccorHotels (ACCP.PA), as the head of its business in Africa, Middle East and Asia-Pacific (AMAP).

Badrinath will take on the role from October 15, when current head Serpil Timuray becomes chief of commercial operations and strategy officer for Vodafone, the world's second-largest mobile operator said in a statement.

Vodafone reported stronger than expected first-quarter sales growth last Friday despite a drag from European Union roaming charge cuts and a weak home market.

"Vivek has extensive telecoms and technology leadership experience coupled with a strong track record in emerging markets," Vodafone Group Chief Executive Vittorio Colao said.

In his role as deputy CEO for AccorHotels, Badrinath was responsible for marketing, digital solutions, distribution and information systems.

