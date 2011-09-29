LONDON Vodafone (VOD.L), the world's largest mobile operator, has extended its partnership with Swisscom SCMN.VX to better support the needs of business and international customers and to improve costs in purchasing.

Vodafone said the partnership with Switzerland's dominant phone company would enable them to jointly procure phones, network equipment, service platforms and other infrastructure.

It would also help the two companies to better support its multinational and business clients and offer improved roaming arrangements for international travellers.

"Switzerland is an important communications market and we are pleased to be extending our partnership with Swisscom, the market leader," Morten Lundal, Vodafone's Chief Commercial Officer, said in a statement.

"The agreement enhances our ability to serve our international customers headquartered in Switzerland and to continue to offer them a full range of international products and services."

