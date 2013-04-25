Samsung to expand in U.S., shift some manufacturing from Mexico: WSJ
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is planning to expand its U.S. production facilities, shifting some manufacturing from Mexico, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
LONDON Shares in Vodafone rose 1.5 percent in early trade on Thursday after two sources said its joint venture partner in the United States, Verizon Communications, was working on a $100 billion bid to take full control of the asset.
The two sources familiar with the situation said Verizon had hired advisers to prepare a possible cash and stock bid to buy out Vodafone's 45 percent stake in the highly successful business.
Vodafone and Verizon declined to comment on the reports. Shares in the British firm have risen 26 percent this year on speculation that it could finally be ready to sell its stake in the U.S. business, but most analysts had put the value of the Vodafone holding at above $120 billion.
(Reporting by Kate Holton)
Gary Clark, a former IT chief technology officer at Juniper Networks Inc , joined Tesla Inc in February as its chief information officer, according to Clark's LinkedIn profile.
NEW YORK/HONG KONG Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp has agreed to plead guilty and pay nearly $900 million in a U.S. sanctions case, drawing a line under a damaging scandal that had threatened its cut off its supply chain.