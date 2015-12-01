Oil prices dip as oversupply concerns linger
SINGAPORE Oil prices dipped on Friday as ongoing concerns about oversupply outweighed an OPEC-led production cut and strong refinery activity.
FRANKFURT The industrial services business of German engineering group Voith has attracted the interest of private equity in a potential 350 million euro (£246.7 million) deal, two people familiar with the matter said.
DBAG (DBANn.DE), Triton, Sun Capital and Rhone Capital are expected to hand in final bids before Christmas for the company that employs 18,000 staff in maintenance and assembly services for the auto, energy and chemicals industries, they said.
Unlisted Voith group is seeking to catch up with a rapid technological shift in the manufacturing sector from mechanical and electrical to digital systems.
It wants to focus on the so-called Industrial Internet, through which traditional supply chains are being turned into business networks capable of capitalising on the latest digital trends.
The industrial services divestment would free up capital for planned investments.
The business being sold posted sales of 1.2 billion euros last year and had earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 38 million euros, or 45 million euros excluding certain one-offs.
Voith and buyout group DBAG, Triton and Sun Capital declined to comment. Rhone Capital was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Alexander Hübner and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
SEOUL South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd forecast on Friday its best quarterly profit in more than three years in the January-March period, beating expectations on the back of robust demand for memory chips.
LONDON Unilever promised shareholders a multi-billion euro rewards package on Thursday after February's $143 billion (115 billion pound) takeover offer from Kraft Heinz jolted it into a corporate makeover aimed at proving it can go it alone.