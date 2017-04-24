FRANKFURT Unlisted German mechanical engineering group Voith [VOITH.UL] on Monday said it plans to change its legal status into a KGaA, or a partnership limited by shares, as a way to give it greater flexibility to pursue growth options.

Voith's management has recommended that the family controlled company switch its corporate legal status from Voith GmbH, into Voith GmbH & Co KGaA in July 2017, the Heidenheim, Germany-based engineering giant said.

"The step is designed to increase Voith's room for manoeuvre in the next couple of years and to support the company's growth strategy as part of a digital transformation," Voith said in a press release on Monday.

The KGaA legal form makes Voith into a stock corporation controlled by individually liable shareholders.

Despite the proposed change to its legal form, Voith has no plans to seek a stock market listing, a source at the company said.

Founded in 1867, Voith today has around 19,000 employees, sales of 4.3 billion euros (3.60 billion pounds) and locations in more than 60 countries worldwide.

