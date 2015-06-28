The Volkswagen logo is pictured at the booth of German carmaker Volkswagen at the IAA truck show in Hanover, September 23, 2014. The IAA 2014 will open its doors for the public on September 25. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

FRANKFURT Germany's Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) plans to launch a family of low cost budget cars in China and possibly elsewhere starting in 2018, its chief executive said in a newspaper interview on Sunday.

"We will bring a budget-car family to market in 2018, with an SUV, saloon and hatchback," Martin Winterkorn told Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

Europe's largest automaker had for years been pondering a budget car but difficulties in hitting internal cost targets had thwarted approval of the project.

The vehicles - to be built in China - will cost between 8,000 euros (5,672 pounds) and 11,000 euros, Winterkorn said.

Previously, the company targeted a price of between about 6,000 and 8,000 euros for its budget car.

"We will see if this is something of interest for other markets as well," Winterkorn said.

The budget car is seen as important for VW's future plans, particularly in Southeast Asia.

(Reporting by Jonathan Gould, writing by William Hardy)