BERLIN/HAMBURG Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) Chairman Ferdinand Piech was isolated on the supervisory board's steering committee which on Friday backed Martin Winterkorn as the carmaker's chief executive, two sources told Reuters.

A top level VW committee met in Salzburg on Thursday to try to resolve a leadership crisis that has emerged after Piech publicly withdrew his confidence in Winterkorn, casting doubts about the CEO's future.

Piech was outnumbered 5:1 on the six-member supervisory board steering committee, the sources said, declining to be named because the matter is confidential.

VW said the panel would propose extending Winterkorn's contract at a board meeting next February.

