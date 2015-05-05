Bank lobby warns of market ructions if Brexit talks stumble
LONDON Europe's banking lobby warned on Wednesday of the dangers to wholesale banking and financial stability if negotiations over Britain's exit from the European Union end in deadlock.
HANOVER, Germany Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) supervisory board will take "some time" to find a successor to Ferdinand Piech who quit as chairman last month following a public showdown with his chief executive, acting board chief Berthold Huber said.
"The supervisory board will address the succession of (former chairman Ferdinand) Piech with the necessary diligence and calm," Huber, VW's interim chairman said on Tuesday at the carmaker's annual shareholder meeting in Hanover, Germany.
"This will take some time," said Huber, a former IG Metall trade union boss.
Separately, CEO Martin Winterkorn said VW currently has no M&A projects on its agenda and is "well positioned" with its 12 brands.
STRASBOURG Britain must stop pressing for immediate parallel talks with the European Union on a post-Brexit free trade deal, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Wednesday, and first agree on withdrawal terms.
LONDON British new car registrations rose to a record high in March as customers brought forward purchases to beat an April tax rise, a car industry body said, overcoming expectations of a slump after two years of record highs.