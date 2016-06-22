Hans Dieter Poetsch, CFO of German car maker Volkswagen, addresses a news conference at the company's headquarters in Wolfburg, Germany October 7, 2015, following the first Volkswagen supervisory board meeting under it's new Chief Executive Officer Matthias Mueller. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

HANOVER, Germany Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) supervisory board is studying the possibility of claiming damages from current and former members of the carmaker's management board in relation to its diesel emissions scandal, Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch said.

Volkswagen's (VW) supervisory board on Tuesday stood by a decision to endorse the former top management's actions in 2015 but is also examining whether it will claim damages from VW's current and former top executives, Poetsch said on Wednesday at the carmaker's annual shareholder meeting.

