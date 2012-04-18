BERLIN Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) will agree terms to build another factory in China during Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao's visit to Germany on April 23, as Europe's largest carmaker expands operations in the world's biggest auto market, two officials said.

Chief executive Martin Winterkorn will sign a so-called declaration of intent with Jiabao on a new plant when the Chinese premier and German Chancellor Angela Merkel visit VW's headquarters in Wolfsburg, the officials said on condition of anonymity, because the matter is confidential.

Winterkorn and Jiabao will also sign a second contract to extend VW's joint venture FAW Automotive Company Ltd by 25 years, one of the people said.

The new factory will require investment of less than 300 million euros be based in China's western province of Xinjiang and have a capacity of about 50,000 vehicles, the official said.

VW, the first overseas car maker to enter China three decades ago, said last year it planned to spend 14 billion euros on new plants and products in China through its joint ventures.

VW spokesman Eric Felber declined to comment.

