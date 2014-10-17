Vodafone to add over 2,000 British jobs to improve services
LONDON Mobile operator Vodafone will create 2,100 new customer service jobs across Britain in the next two years as part of an investment drive to improve operations in its home market.
SHANGHAI Volkswagen AG told China's quality watchdog that it planned to recall more than 580,000 cars in the country, after the agency launched an investigation in August.
Volkswagen AG's joint venture in China, FAW-Volkswagen Automobile Co Ltd, will recall 563,605 New Sagitar models produced between May 2011 and May 2014 due to a problem with the rear axle arm of the cars, the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine said in a statement on its website.
Volkswagen is also recalling 17,485 imported Beetles due to the same axle problem.
FAW-Volkswagen, majority owned by state-owned China FAW Group Corp, declined to comment. Officials at Volkswagen China could not be immediately reached for comment.
Last year, Volkswagen recalled 384,181 vehicles in China to fix a gearbox problem after the German carmaker was named in an annual investigative special on corporate malpractice produced by state-run China Central Television.
The German carmaker delivered over 2.7 million vehicles to Chinese customers during the first nine months of this year, up 15.2 percent from a year earlier and outpacing industry growth of 7 percent.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Ryan Woo)
LONDON Mobile operator Vodafone will create 2,100 new customer service jobs across Britain in the next two years as part of an investment drive to improve operations in its home market.
Oilfield services firm John Wood Group said on Monday it proposed to buy smaller peer Amec Foster Wheeler for a recommended all-share offer valued at about 2.2 billion pounds ($2.69 billion).
LONDON Shares in British homebuilder Bovis jumped around 8 percent on Monday after it said it was in talks with rival Galliford Try about a possible takeover.