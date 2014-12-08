Three votes down - now for the French
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
PRAGUE Czech car maker Skoda Auto, a unit of Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), will sell more than 1 million cars in a year for the first time in its history, it said on Monday.
The Czech Republic's largest exporter said its January-November sales had already surpassed the 2013 total, reaching 955,300 vehicles. In November alone, sales were up 10 percent to 90,200 units.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet)
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.