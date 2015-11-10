BERLIN Germany will need to agree on market incentives and build more charging infrastructure if it is to encourage the uptake of electric cars, Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Tuesday.

"We need to have the courage to agree on incentives," Gabriel said on Tuesday at an event at BMW in Berlin.

Without further state aid, such as subsidies or regulation for company cars, Germany is expected to fall short of its goal to put one million electric cars on the road by 2020.

