FRANKFURT Volkswagen will offer staff an amnesty from getting fired if they reveal to hired investigators what they know about the rigging of diesel emission tests, German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Friday.

Volkswagen made the decision because it is under pressure to disclose meaningful results to U.S. authorities, said the paper, which worked with German broadcasters NRD and WDR.

VW has said it hired advisory firm Deloitte and U.S. law firm Jones Day to investigate under what circumstances the company installed software into diesel cars that changed engine settings to reduce emissions whenever the vehicle was put through tests.

VW will promise staff they will keep their jobs and will be exempt from damage claims if they shed light on the scandal, but board members and "highly-paid managers" would be excluded from the scheme, Sueddeutsche Zeitung cited unidentified top executives as saying.

A spokesman said the investigation was running at full speed but declined to comment further.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by William Hardy)