BERLIN Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) needs to adjust its overall strategy through 2025 as it cedes more power to brands and regions while pushing an investigation of the emissions scandal, its chief executive said.

Europe's largest automaker has "a good chance" to rebound from the scandal in two to three years, CEO Matthias Mueller said on Thursday in extracts of a speech to managers in Leipzig seen by Reuters.

Key points of VW's so-called Strategy 2018, the blueprint of the carmaker's push for scale and quality drawn up under former CEO Martin Winterkorn, remain valid, Mueller said.

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)