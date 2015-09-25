SHANGHAI Two Chinese joint ventures of Volkwagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) said the German automaker's admission of using software to skirt diesel emissions tests in the United States did not affect the cars they make or sell in China, the world's biggest auto market.

FAW-Volkswagen, a joint venture with FAW Car Co Ltd (000800.SZ), said in a statement dated Thursday that the matter did not have any impact on the cars it sells in China under the Volkswagen or Audi brands.

Shanghai Volkswagen, a joint venture with SAIC Motor Corp Ltd (600104.SS), said in a statement also dated Thursday that it had checked production and sales records and found its vehicles were also unaffected.

A spokeswoman for Volkswagen China declined to comment on Friday beyond the joint ventures' statements.

Governments from Italy to India have ordered probes into Volkswagen cars since U.S. regulators last Friday said the top global automaker by sales used software in diesel models of the Jetta, Beetle and Golf to lower emissions in testing. In normal conditions, emissions exceeded permitted limits.

The government in China, where gasoline is a more popular fuel than diesel, has not yet ordered a probe into Volkswagen.

