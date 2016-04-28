A VW emblem is pictured on a Volkswagen car in a delivery tower at the plant of German carmaker in Wolfsburg, Germany, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

WOLFSBURG, Germany Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said the carmaker is in talks with external partners to start new digital mobility businesses but added these talks do not involve Apple (AAPL.O) or Google (GOOGL.O).

Speaking at a press conference to discuss full-year results in Wolfsburg on Thursday, Mueller said the company was looking for ways to expand its offering in the area of digital mobility services.

"Please understand if I cannot name these companies, but we are not in talks with Apple or Google," Mueller said.

Mueller also said he could not estimate how long it would take to resolve regulatory issues with authorities in the United States, who would first have to receive results of the internal investigation it has commissioned from law firm Jones Day, which is expected to finish its work by the end of the year.

