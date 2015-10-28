Retailer Next 'extremely cautious' about year ahead
LONDON British clothing retailer Next is "extremely cautious" about prospects for the year ahead, it said on Thursday, as it reported a 3.8 percent fall in annual profit.
BRUSSELS Representatives of EU member states on Wednesday reached a compromise deal on a new law on vehicle testing to close the gap between nitrogen oxide emissions in the real world and in the laboratory, EU sources said.
Two sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the deal weakened the European Commission's original proposal and followed hours of debate to bridge wide differences between different member states.
One source said the Netherlands had opposed the compromise.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Robin Emmott)
LONDON Most British companies do not expect to offer more generous pay deals to employees this year compared with 2016, adding to signs that higher inflation will gnaw at Britons' living standards in the months ahead, a survey showed on Thursday.