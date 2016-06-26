No 'new London' in EU after Brexit, says Irish central bank head
LONDON The head of the Irish central bank said on Tuesday that there will not be a "new London" in the European Union after Britain votes to leave the bloc.
BERLIN Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) should offer European drivers similar compensation to what the German carmaker is expected to pay U.S. customers, Europe's Industry Commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska told a newspaper on Sunday.
"Volkswagen should voluntarily pay European car owners compensation that is comparable with that which they will pay U.S. consumers," Bienkowska told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper.
Volkswagen is expected to agree next week to pay nearly $10.3 billion to settle claims by U.S. regulators stemming from its diesel emissions cheating scandal.
The settlement includes offers to buy back nearly 500,000polluting U.S. vehicles and pay an average compensation toowners of around $5,000.
Bienkowska said it would be unfair of VW to treat European consumers differently just because of a different legal system.
"Treating consumers in Europe differently than U.S. consumers is no way to win back trust," she said.
In Europe, VW officials have said they will repair vehicles to remove illegal software, but have no plans to pay consumers compensation, arguing they have suffered no loss.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson. Editing by Jane Merriman)
LONDON January discounts dragged on British shop prices last month but cost pressures linked to the decision by voters to leave the European Union gathered steam, an industry survey showed on Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple Inc reclaimed the throne as the world's top smartphone seller for the first time in five years on Tuesday, beating out rival Samsung in units shipped for the holiday quarter and boosting revenues with a strong showing for its new, top-of-the-line iPhone 7 Plus.