FTSE dips as Fed minutes, risk-off mood weigh
LONDON British shares dropped on Thursday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting indicated the bank would shrink its balance sheet later this year.
BERLIN European Industry Commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska said on Thursday she wanted the European Commission to have oversight powers to supervise national controls and tests for cars in the wake of the Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) emissions scandal.
"At the moment, the problem is that the Commission can't do much," she said in Berlin. "We must get some sort of supervisory powers over national controls."
Speaking in Berlin, she also said Volkswagen needed to be fully transparent and that it could not regain confidence if it hid anything.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Caroline Copley)
LONDON British shares dropped on Thursday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting indicated the bank would shrink its balance sheet later this year.
FRANKFURT The European Central Bank will stick to its policy plan including bond buying and record-low rates for some time to come as it is not yet convinced the euro zone economy is back to rude health, its president and chief economist said on Thursday.
RIYADH Prime Minister Theresa May and the chief of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) pitched investments in Britain to the head of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund on Wednesday during a two-day visit to Riyadh.